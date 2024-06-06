Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $41,169.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,438,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,709,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $444,201.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

