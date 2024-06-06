PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $8,986,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 72,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

