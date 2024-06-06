PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $834.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.02.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

