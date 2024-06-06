PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $214,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

JBT stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

