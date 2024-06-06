PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $295,000 Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.