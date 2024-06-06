PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,726,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.32. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $579,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,221,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,505. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

