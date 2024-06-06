PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 582 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $51.80 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.88%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

