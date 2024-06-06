Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,125.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,125 ($40.04) and last traded at GBX 3,119.65 ($39.97), with a volume of 266963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,095 ($39.65).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,986.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,791.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 771.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

