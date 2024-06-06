Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CFO Tim O’leary Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) CFO Tim O’leary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $5.07.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.08 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

