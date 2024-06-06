Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Up 0.9%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.17 and last traded at $166.17. 1,495,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,583,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.