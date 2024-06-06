PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.000-11.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.00-11.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.44.

PVH Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $123.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.54.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

