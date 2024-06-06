Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Bath & Body Works, Inc. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWIFree Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bath & Body Works in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 180.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

