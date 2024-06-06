Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Increased by Zacks Research

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textron in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Textron stock opened at $86.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Textron has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 713,169 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Textron by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,923,000 after purchasing an additional 596,214 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Textron by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after buying an additional 521,276 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

