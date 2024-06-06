Qingtao Zeng Buys 300,000 Shares of Australasian Metals Limited (ASX:A8G) Stock

Australasian Metals Limited (ASX:A8G – Get Free Report) insider Qingtao Zeng acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$30,600.00 ($20,536.91).

Australasian Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 20.15 and a current ratio of 22.92.

About Australasian Metals

Australasian Metals Limited engages in the exploration of gold, lithium, and precious metals in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

