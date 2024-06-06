Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 247.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,662,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $135.79 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

