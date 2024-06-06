Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,775 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 110.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 43,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,773,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $120.27 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

