Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,657 shares of company stock worth $28,479,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.10 and a beta of 3.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

