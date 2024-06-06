Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,600.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $149.97 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.38 and its 200-day moving average is $175.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

