Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 270.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,679 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.31 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

