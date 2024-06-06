Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 2,386 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $395.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

