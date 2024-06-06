Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 32,622 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,850 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 4,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,264,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HP by 145.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of HP by 104.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,352,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $112,014,000 after buying an additional 2,225,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

