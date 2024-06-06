Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,043 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,465 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,012 shares of company stock worth $9,608,319 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

