Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,703,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTW. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $253.61 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

