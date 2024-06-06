Rajeev K. Goel Sells 25,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PubMatic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.48. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 92.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PubMatic by 149.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PubMatic by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $4,711,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
