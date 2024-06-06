Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.60

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ramsdens Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of RFX opened at GBX 198.10 ($2.54) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.44. Ramsdens has a twelve month low of GBX 166 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 272 ($3.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £63.19 million, a P/E ratio of 833.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59.
About Ramsdens
