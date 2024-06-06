Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124,429 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 5.55% of Rapid7 worth $194,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 757.7% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after buying an additional 1,406,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,790,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 40.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,237,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,631,000 after buying an additional 355,192 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,972,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $61.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rapid7

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.