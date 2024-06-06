RBO & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RBO & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $32,177,952. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL
Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.