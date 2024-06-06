Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 1.4% Higher

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.05 and last traded at $54.05. Approximately 1,126,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,527,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.