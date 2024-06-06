Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Peter Rahmer Sells 19,864 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,750.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Rahmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Peter Rahmer sold 1,345 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $8,581.10.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $974.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,398,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on RLAY

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.