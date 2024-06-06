Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Applied Materials (AMAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT):

6/5/2024 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

5/17/2024 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Applied Materials had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $222.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

4/16/2024 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

Shares of AMAT opened at $223.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $225.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 98,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,221,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

