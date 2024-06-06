Richard Scott Cooley Acquires 500 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $151.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.39. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.35 and a 1 year high of $188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

