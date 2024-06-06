Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.22

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.22 and traded as high as C$60.50. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$60.40, with a volume of 1,250 shares.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.