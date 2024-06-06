Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay Sells 3,322 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roku Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

