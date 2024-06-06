Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 299.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $33,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 182,171 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,733,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 28.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD stock opened at $128.31 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average is $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

