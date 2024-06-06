Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Gordon Keep Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 7,100 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$10,224.00.
Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Gordon Keep sold 32,900 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$47,376.00.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$28,400.00.
- On Friday, March 8th, Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$26,000.00.
Rusoro Mining Price Performance
Shares of Rusoro Mining stock opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$813.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.99. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$1.51.
About Rusoro Mining
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
