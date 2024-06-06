SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.0 million-$335.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.1 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
