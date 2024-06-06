SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.0 million-$335.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.1 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

About SecureWorks

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $82,650.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,572.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

