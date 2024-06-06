SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.0 million-$82.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.2 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.110 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $5.85 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $516.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $89.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

SecureWorks Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $82,650.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 610,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,572.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.