SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.0 million-$82.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.2 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.110 EPS.
NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $5.85 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $516.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $89.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
