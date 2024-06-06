SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after acquiring an additional 70,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 73.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 475,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.76. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,363 shares of company stock worth $20,220,667 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

