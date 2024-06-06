Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $160.26

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.26 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.59). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.49), with a volume of 230,328 shares trading hands.

Seplat Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6,466.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seplat Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33,333.33%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

