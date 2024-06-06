ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Up 0.6%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $674.07 and last traded at $664.00. Approximately 1,052,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,268,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $660.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $735.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.