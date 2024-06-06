Shana C. Smith Sells 2,245 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $107,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

About ScanSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,872.8% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

