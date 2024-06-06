Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,103 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,103 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,625,201,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,162,263,000 after buying an additional 5,762,902 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,004,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,987,007 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,152,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,521 shares of company stock worth $19,746,476 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $424.01 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $433.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

