Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Position Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $334.75 on Thursday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $334.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.51 and its 200-day moving average is $260.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWAV

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.