Shuo Zhang Sells 5,500 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,907,000 after acquiring an additional 353,236 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $9,854,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 253,393 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 223,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,287,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 141,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

