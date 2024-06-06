Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,910.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,910 ($50.10) and last traded at GBX 3,862 ($49.48), with a volume of 263808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,820 ($48.94).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,100 ($52.53) to GBX 4,200 ($53.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,534.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,663.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,317.89.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

