Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,910.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,910 ($50.10) and last traded at GBX 3,862 ($49.48), with a volume of 263808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,820 ($48.94).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,100 ($52.53) to GBX 4,200 ($53.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
