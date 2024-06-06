Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $134.25 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.41 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.

View Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.