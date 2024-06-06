Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,675 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $236,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,064,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $211,739.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,824,446.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE SNOW opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.41 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.