Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 501.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,774 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

