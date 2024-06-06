SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,780 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DWX. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $391,000.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $457.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

