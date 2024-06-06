Spinecap SAS Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spinecap SAS purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,000. Alphabet accounts for about 20.0% of Spinecap SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $7,406,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 318,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 63,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $32,177,952. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

